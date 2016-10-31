Attack was uncalled for

AS a Southern Highlander from the provincial headquarters of Mendi Central, I would like to condemn the actions of those people involved in the assault of the Electoral Commission officials led by fellow Southern Highlander and Deputy Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai.

This is unwarranted and I appeal to fellow Southern Highlanders to refrain from such actions because this only gives the edge to the current trend of leadership in the province, the vigilant becoming the hero because of our short-sighted actions like this.

This action is a result of frustration building up because of the type of leadership over the last two decades but this does not give anybody the right to hinder the process of election undertaken by the mandated authority, which is the Electoral Commission.

We are all suffering including the people of Nipa- Kutubu thus I want to urge the people of Southern Highlands to allow the process to take place. The avenue to fight this leadership is on the polling day in 2017.

The perception that because Jacob Kurap is from Nipa has been compromised is wrong because for starters he from Herep 2 Council Ward, Nipa Rural LLG and is a profession lawyer and has the credentials to be appointed.

I am saying this because Deputy Electoral Commissioner Sinai is a God fearing public servant and would want the best for his own province.

I believe due diligence and screening must have been made because by bringing the whole Electoral Commission HQ team to Mendi to oversee the handover-takeover shows how serious this was taken by the commission.

As a leader of Mendi central I wish to apologise to Deputy Electoral Commissioner Sinai and his team for the actions taken by some members of the community.

You have the undivided support of the silent majority of Southern Highlanders and we believe God is in control and will give you the wisdom and strength to make sure the Southern Highlands election is a success.

To David Wakias, I would like to congratulate you for your long term service to Southern Highlands and encourage you to humble yourself and accept the decision and move on with your life after all as public servants we must respect the decisions made by our employer the state.

To the people of Southern Highlands, I want to remind you all that we have been given the mandate by the people of PNG through their elected leaders have played an instrumental role in the placement of the Holy Bible in the Parliament House thus this very word of God will be our judge in 2017.

The time to manipulate the system or rig the process of elections is over because God has raised and placed Papua New Guineans in strategic positions for his glory and honour.

May God’s will be done.

Andy Anda Akivi

Mendi Central, SHP