Attend classes, teachers told

By NAOMI WASE

TEACHERS in North Fly district in Western have been urged not to disrupt the start of the school year because of unpaid leave entitlements.

North Fly district administrator Dumo Wo’o said teachers who have planned not to attend classes should start work and let his administration sort out their outstanding payments.

Teachers who had missed out on leave entitlements last year stated in a petition following a meeting last Wednesday at Kiunga Secondary School that they would not return to work if they were not paid by Jan 30.

“Classes should not be disrupted, I want classes to start on time as scheduled,” Wo’o said.

He said he knew the teachers had outstanding entitlements but he wanted them to trust him and the provincial administration to settle the matter.

Wo’o said they have discussed the issue and came up with three plans.

Plan A is to ask the district development authority to pay off the teachers’ outstanding entitlements, plan B is to get teachers’ representatives to Port Moresby to enquire with the Teaching Service Commission, and plan C is to include the outstanding leave fares in the 2017 budget which they did.

“If plan A and B don’t work out, we will definitely go for plan C and settle this issue before we do other things,” Wo’o said.

He said some of the teachers have outstanding entitlements from both 2015 and 2016.

Wo’o said he was concerned about the teachers and wanted to sort out this issue as soon as possible.

