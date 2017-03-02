Our attitude to change is all wrong

WE seem to talk about the big things like how the nation will be shaped, its development and progress, improving the lifestyle of the citizens, expand town centres, promote tourism etcetera to name a few.

However, the fundamental remains on how the citizens embrace that, react to the changes and improve along with it.

We can now look at some of the fundamental hindrance factors

that are overlooked but needs attention:

1. Irresponsible betel nut chewers – spitting their red stains anywhere, everywhere forgetting the fact

that it looks very terrible when its dry so multiply that with the overwhelming careless currently in the country.

The stain doesn’t wash out so quickly so you need a poor cleaner to undo your mesh. Consequently, government needs to fund more money into city and town authorities to do that but unfortunately, the result is insufficient.

2. Plastic bags and pet bottle careless public disposals – so we are only cautious and concerned with the content and once we are done, we drop it at any spot without a second thought.

Can we just stand for a while, think about our actions. I believe, town authorities have set up trash cans and disposal bins which are meant for our rubbish.

Adding onto that, this plastic stuff is non-biodegradable and stand out through time creating timeless sight pollutions.

3. Graffiti on newly erected buildings – This mini gang or cult group arising in different parts of the cities putting their signs in every new erections shows that we have youths without parental control and without guidance.

It is always the most disgusting thing to see graffiti in places that cost a lot. So we need securities personals to stand up at night just to keep out these intruders out but still we see graffiti

4. Age distinction not monitored – It doesn’t make any difference and is already perceived to be normal when a small kid (minor) goes into a store and but cigarette, beer or alcohol.

The store is happy to make money, the kid doesn’t know what he is doing. This is literally chaos and is the first start to indirectly encouraging minors to get into Smoking and drinking habit.

Again, it all comes down to reflecting the type of family the child is raised.

I suggest that the government need to come up with new policies and guidelines to appeal to every parents to compulsorily incorporate discipline into their kids for it is the fundamental unit to deal with.

Let’s be like other countries and question the parents of those kids who misbehave and don’t go to school and apply some severe penalties.

Nigl Bii Nem

Japan

