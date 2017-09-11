Attitude seen as the problem

Papua New Guinea will not change until we can change our attitude because that is our biggest problem as a nation – our attitude.

Our leaders can talk about law and order as much as they like but we cannot change until they themselves have changed.

We have to change our attitude towards law and order and it starts with our politicians. If any of our political leaders is accused of corruption or is facing some kind of scandal, then that leader has to stand down from his or her position to allow proper a investigation to take place.

Our laws must be applied equally to everyone, common people and political leaders alike.

Simple Gaindu, POM

Like this: Like Loading...