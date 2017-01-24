Attitudes to compensation ingrained

THE culture of compensation payment is ingrained in Papua New Guinea attitudes.

It is practically the default option for families and communities, who are aggrieved and feel they have been wronged in some way.

It is something that is expected implicitly and the wrong doer – the family of this person – is obligated to settle the demanded amount or reach an agreement on a sum.

This practice has become part and parcel of discussions and negotiations held in communities usually between people of the same ethnic background and traditions. Recently, one of the largest compensation payments in the National Capital District was completed between two families from the Southern Highlands and the Western Highlands.

More than K100,000 had changed hands after the tragic death of a toddler in a traffic accident last year.

The family of a man from Mendi, South Highlands, who was the driver of the car, gave K80,000 as a third and final payment to the Western Highlands family for their loss.

The exchange was peaceful and there was good will shown by both sides, who were clearly affected by the tragedy that had befallen the family.

Initially, the Mendis had given K20,000 as a bel kol (an appeasement) to express their sorrow at the death of an innocent child, and to send the message that they were committed to paying a larger sum in compensation at a later date.

This is normal, particularly for people from the Highlands, but there are similar practices in other parts of the country. While paying compensation fulfils certain traditional and cultural obligations and expectations in the Melanesian society, it also presents problems for individuals and families as the meshing of a long-held tradition clashes with modern ideas on law and justice.

However, while it may be a traditional method of resolving a conflict or righting a wrong, or paying respect to the dead or injured, it tends to negate in the givers and reciever’s minds, the need for the law to run its course.

We have seen this time and time again, where a party that has been wronged is compensated by the family of the perpetrator and their desire for justice ends on payment.

That kind of transaction undermines the role of law in communities and continues to influence the way people behave towards each other.

What happens to the victim of a rape or a brutal assault if the attacker is allowed to go free without answering to the law?

Is justice really served with the payment of money and the expression of sorrow and remorse from the wrong doer and his family? If a crime has been committed then surely it is a police matter and something for the legal fraternity to take up?

A spokesman representing the family of the driver of the car, made a statement that seemed paradoxical and highlighted the dilemma many well-meaning and educated Papua New Guineans face when it comes to taking part in compensation payments.

“Life is priceless and cannot be replaced by money and pigs,” he said.

“This compensation payment is only a gesture to express how sorry we are for the loss of the boy.”

The spokesman admitted that his family had chosen to pay the compensation although he did not support demands for the compensation payment. I want to discourage such compensation payments in the future. Let the law deal with family and tribal conflicts and demands for compensation,” he said. That is a bold approach and needs to be commended.

While this spokesman felt compelled to speak his mind on the matter, the unfortunate thing is compensation payments or similar practices are tied to just about every part of our culture. Bride price payments and the practice of staging a moka (repayment of debts, display of wealth, creating partnerships/allegiances) reinforce the idea that traditional practices still hold sway in modern PNG.

It goes without saying that these attitudes will remain with the people, so long as the country is under developed and the majority of the population is rural based and have only their culture and traditions to fall back on.

It is up to those who know a better way, and have the conviction to speak up, act positively, that the practice of seeking and expecting a payment instead of justice for a wrong committed will end. Only then will progress be made.

