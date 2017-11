CAN the relevant authorities audit Kagua-Erave electorate books?

Former MP Philip Kikala has been found guilty because of misappropriation of district funds.

Kagua-Erave has hardly seen any tangible developments over the last 10 years.

It would be really good if Kagua-Erave books are audited for transparency’s sake.

Victim of Essential Services

Nick Tyson

Port Moresby

