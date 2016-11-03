Audit office to provide provincial, district status

THE Auditor-Generals Office will furnish to Parliament the status of all districts and provincial accounts, Finance Minister James Marape says.

Marape told Parliament yesterday that it is a mandatory duty for the Auditor-Generals Office to audit all the accounts of the provincial and districts.

Responding to Bulolo MP and deputy opposition leader Sam Basil, Marape said the Government had been fair to all districts allocations.

Basil had asked the Government to direct the Auditor-Generals Office to carry out audits of the 22 provincial services improvement programme accounts, 89 district services improvement programme and 314 local level government services improvement programme accounts.

Marape said this was part of the auditor general’s routine tasks.

“In some districts, they have been going out doing audit on the books, I do not need to tell them,” he said.

“They are a constitutional office and it is part of their job to get out there and do audits for all our districts.

“I will gather clarifications from the Auditor-Generals Office as to the status of their audit in most of the districts and the provinces.

“It is important that all our districts and provincial and local level government books need to be audited.

“We’ve remitted K10 million each of all districts, they have all been receiving equal amounts of disbursements from Central government.

“That amounts to K890 million for all districts nationwide and similar allocations for all provinces.”

