Auditor-General to conduct audit for Gazelle District

AN audit will be conducted into the accounts of the Gazelle district in East New Britain.

Minister for Police Jelta Wong said he had requested the Auditor-General’s Office to do an audit of the district government accounts.

He said the audit would specifically be to review the period from 2007 to 2017.

It is the first time for the district to request the Auditor-General for such an exercise.

Wong has advised that the audit was deliberate and a requirement to further understand the current financial situation within the district.

He urged officers at the district administration to support the exer-

cise in order for it to be done effectively.

Recently appointed district administrator Ekonia Walom has called on public servants to deliver impact services with honesty, transparency, commitment and loyalty.

Gazelle district is the largest in ENB and fifth largest in the country in terms of population. Discussions have begun to split the district.

