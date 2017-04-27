Aurizon Qld coal volumes drop by 5pc

RAIL freight operator Aurizon says coal haulage volumes in Queensland were down five per cent in the three months to March 31 because of Cyclone Debbie.

NSW volumes were up eight per cent, but the disruption in Queensland meant total haulage volumes for the period were 48.4 million tonnes, down two per cent from the prior corresponding period.

Iron ore haulage volumes were also down seven per cent at 5.6 million tonnes, and Aurizon has already said it expects a full-year earnings hit of as much as $115 million due to Cyclone Debbie.

