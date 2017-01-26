Aussie High Com backs AFL’s rise

AUSTRALIA is always keen on providing assistance for sports in Papua New Guinea.

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis told The National last week, during the official ground breaking ceremony at the Colts Oval, that providing AFL PNG with a facility was an act of sport development which the high commission supported.

“We put a lot of emphasis on our sports for development programme and AFL is one of those key,” Davis said.

He said they were pleased to see that AFL finally had a home of its own as it would provide the opportunity for the code to grow in the.

“The code is going to get the opportunity to get a good facility and this is going to help AFL in PNG.”

He also pointed out an important aspect of dedication of the venue to the code which is the availability of opportunities provided for the youth.

