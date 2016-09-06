Aussie security firm to leave Manus

AN Australia security firm contracted to provide security at the Manus regional processing centre will be withdrawn by next year, Chief Migration Officer Mataio Rabura says.

He confirmed yesterday an Australian media report that Wilson Security would be pulled out from Lorengau “due to gross human rights abuse”.

The report in the Australian Financial Review said Wilson Security would withdraw its security services from Manus Island and Nauru next year.

The company said it would stop providing security to the immigration detention centres from October next year.

“The provision of security services at regional processing centres is not in line with Wilson Security’s long-term strategic priorities,” Wilson Security said in a statement.

“Wilson Security has carried out its contractual obligations to the best of its ability and takes pride in its performance.”

The report said the withdrawal could have been spurred by “numerous abuse and assault allegations within the centres”.

It follows the leak of a large archive of files obtained by The Guardian, detailing allegations of abuse and mistreatment on Nauru.

Earlier this year, the Waigani Supreme Court ruled that the detention of asylum seekers at the centre was “unconstitutional”.

