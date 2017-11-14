Aussie standard eyed in plan to build science labs for secondary schools

SECONDARY schools will have science laboratories equipped to Australian standard, says Education Minister Nick Kuman.

Kuman officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the science laboratory at the Waigani Christian College in Port Moresby last Friday.

He said it was a government policy to improve the quality of education.

“We want to see that government continue to invest in education in other interventions to ensure that we deliver a quality outcome in education,” he said.

“One of the things that we are very much concerned about is the science and math curriculum.”

He said fully-kitted the Australian-standard science laboratories would be built in the 341 high and secondary schools in the country.

He said Waigani Christian College would be the first project in Port Moresby. Two others will be built in Western Highlands and Gumini in Chimbu.

He said the project would be funded by the Education department.

