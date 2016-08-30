Aussies get serious

THIS year’s Australian Prime Minister’s 13 will be one of the strongest yet, with Kangaroos centre and Queensland star Greg Inglis to lead the side against Papua New Guinea later next month.

PNG Rugby Football League chief executive officer Bob Cutmore said Inglis was a marquee name which would only add to the fixture.

“It’s great for us that Greg’s coming up to play,’ Cutmore said.

“He is one of the best players in the world and if the Kangaroos weren’t playing in the Four Nations at the end of the year then I don’t think he would have come but because it’s there’s rep games later on Mal needs his guys to get match ready and the PM’s 13 game is on they look to for a warm-up.PMs”

Inglis is expected to lead a side which will include Kangaroos players not involved in the National Rugby League finals.

Semi Radradra, Michael Jennings (Eels), Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles), Mitchell Pearce, Boyd Cordner and Blake Ferguson (Roosters) are contenders for Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos squad for the Four Nations in October and are expected to be picked for the annual clash.

South Sydney captain Inglis will skipper the Australian PM’s 13 in the traditional match against a PNG side comprising Digicel Cup players on September 24 at the National Football Stadium, Port Moresby.

Meninga, who will coach the side, confirmed that Inglis would be captain.

He said he would be treating the match as a genuine trial for Four Nations positions.

Related