Aussies give K129mil to help TB fight

By OGIA MIAMEL

AUSTRALIA has allocated an additional A$50 million (K129mil) to support the PNG Health Department in its campaign against tuberculosis.

Australian High Commission counsellor Christine Sturrock announced this during the launching of the National Capital District TB Strategic Plan 2016-2020 last Thursday.

“As long-term friends and partners, the Australian government is committed to helping the government of PNG to respond to its health challenges and improve the health of its people, including the challenge of tuberculosis,” Sturrock said.

“Australia has invested A$500 million (K1.2bil) to strengthen health in PNG over the last five years. Of this, A$60mil (K155mil) was to support PNG’s TB response.

“The World Bank is going to provide additional funding of $US50m to address multi-drug resistant TB, particularly in Western and NCD.

“Australia has agreed to match that funding with a grant of A$50m.”

She said the combined resources were important to enhance TB response in PNG.

Sturrock said apart from the A$50m, Australia would give K1mil each to Child Fund PNG, World Vision and Family Healthy International (FHI360) for the next 12 months to implement the strategic plan.

Deputy health secretary Dr Paison Dakulala thanked Australia, the World Bank and other partners for supporting the country’s TB emergency response.

