Aust agency buys K8000 worth of bilums

AN Australian agency has bought more than K8000 worth of bilums from Goroka in Eastern Highlands.

According to the Investment Promotion Authority, this was made possible by the Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) trade and investment commissioner Caleb Jarvis, who attended the recent Australia-PNG Business Forum and Trade Expo in Port Moresby.

Jarvis led a delegation to Goroka after the forum to buy the bilums.

PTI Australia is an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

It operates in 16 Pacific Island countries including PNG to facilitate opportunities for Pacific businesses in international markets with a focus on Australia.

In PNG, PTI Australia works with the private sector and Government organisations including the IPA.

The IPA provides PTI Australia assistance in identifying export and investment-ready businesses.

IPA also uses its network to find suitable PNG businesses to be involved in PTI Australia’s initiatives including Fine Foods Australia, Maketi Ples and the Beauty Expo.

It provides PNG and Pacific Island businesses a platform to showcase their products overseas.

Jarvis said PTI Australia’s partnership with IPA was critical in helping develop commercial opportunities for PNG businesses in both exporting and bringing international investment into PNG.

