Aust backs programme

Phase three of the church partnership programme (CPP) was launched in Port Moresby last week.

It will focus on enhanced collaboration to improve service delivery, build community resilience and strengthen the institutional capacity of the PNG Council of Churches.

Through church partnership programme, Australia supports churches to improve their capacity to deliver crucial health and education services, especially in remote areas as well as deliver a broad range of activities in support of gender equality and social inclusion, peace and prosperity and disaster-risk reduction.

Australian High Commissioner to PNG Bruce Davis launched the new phase of CPP and remarked on the success of the 13-year-old programme and its profound impact on lives of many Papua New Guineans.

Davis said the Australian government remained committed to supporting the churches in their efforts to build an inclusive and prosperous Papua New Guinea.

He acknowledged, the churches’ leadership in the development of a joint theology of development and theology of gender equality.

“Together, these demonstrate the role of churches in influencing public debate and building momentum for social change,” he said.

“This next phase will explore options for enhanced collective action including opportunities to strengthen the Papua New Guinea Council of Churches as the national peak body and potential for churches to deepen their engagement with the government on issues of national interest.”

