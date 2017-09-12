Aust commends ABG for reviving cocoa industry

AUSTRALIA has commended the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) and its partners for their effort to revitalise the cocoa industry.

Australia Deputy High Commissioner Bronte Moules said during the 2017 Bougainville Chocolate Festival that the industry would benefit locals.

“The Papua New Guinea-Australia partnership is working to develop the industry because it is good for business and the economy,” Moules said.

“It provides employment for people in rural areas and it is putting money into the pockets of Bougainvilleans.

“I would like to congratulate farmers who have participated in the festival, the people of Arawa, the ABG and its partners for hosting another successful festival.”

The festival is an initiative of the ABG, led by the Department of Primary Industries, in partnership with PNG, Australia and New Zealand.

A total of 28 farmers in Bougainville had their cocoa made into chocolate by Paradise Foods Queen Emma chocolate factory.

Their products were assessed by a panel of local and international judges.

Winners were awarded the bronze, silver or gold medal for the best quality chocolate, in the open, youth and women categories.

Like this: Like Loading...