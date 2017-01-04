Aust cricket seals deals in Fiji, PNG

THE Australian cricket’s governing body has signed media rights agreements in the Pacific island nations of Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Following a deal with Cricket Australia, the T20 tournament and the current and next season of the Big Bash League would be shown live free-to-air on commercial channel Fiji One from 2016-2018.

Fiji TV chief executive officer Geoffrey Smith said this was the first time viewers in Fiji would get the chance to watch KFC Big Bash League live and free on Fiji One. In PNG, CA have entered into deals with free-to-air operators for the next two years: National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) PNG for the Australian men’s and women’s internationals, and commercial broadcaster EMTV for the Big Bash League.

“NBC TV is pleased to be the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster of the international summer of cricket in this region,” NBC PNG acting managing director Kora Nou said. “Now, a huge proportion of locals can watch international cricket free on NBC TV.”

Like this: Like Loading...