Aust G-G salutes fallen servicemen, women

War is a terrible event but the only way to survive is to cling together to make it through, Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove says.

Sir Peter visited Milne Bay yesterday and paid tribute to the fallen servicemen and women in the Battle of Milne Bay on the last day of his three-day visit to PNG which coincided with the 75th ANZAC day anniversary.

He was met by Milne Bay governor Titus Philemon and Minister for Planning Charles Abel at the Gurney Airport.

There were three significant memorial parks that he visited in Alotau during his trip, the Turnbull Field, Milne Bay Memorial and the French VC Memorial.

At the Turnbull Field Memorial he met Delilah Lucy Sowelu and Bokamani Pelewiwi, of Bakani area.

He proceeded to the Milne Bay Memorial where he paid tribute to the fallen servicemen there before heading to the French VC Memorial.

