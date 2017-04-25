Aust GG arrives in PNG

Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Lynne arrived in Port Moresby yesterday for a three-day state visit.

They arrived on the Australian Air Force aircraft to an official welcome by the PNG Defence Force and police band with a 21 gun salute at Jackson International Airport.

Ted Diro Primary School students Dianne Levi and Henao Larry placed orchid leis on Sir Peter and presented a bouquet to Lady Lynne.

Chief of protocol Morea Veratau met Sir Peter and Lady Lynn as they stepped out onto the red carpet and introduced them to Moresby-South MP and Minister for National Events, Sports and Apec Justin Tkatchenko, Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis, Chief Secretary to Government Isaac Lupari, acting Foreign Affairs Secretary William Dihm and French Ambassador and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corp Pascal Maubert.

Sir Peter and Lady Lynne proceeded to Airways Hotel for a brief break before departing for the Government House.

At the Government House, he signed the visitors’ book before meeting Governor-General Bob Dadae and wife, Lady Hannah.

After a short private meeting, Sir Peter headed to Bomana War Cemetery where he was met by head of Australian Defence in PNG, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Fembroke.

In a separate private ceremony, Sir Peter accompanied by Lady Lynn recorded the Anzac Day address.

He then inspected selected graves as well as that of Squadron leader John Jackson where he presented medals to Jackson’s children Arthur and Patricia.

“I’m delighted that we’ve joined by family,” Sir Peter said.

“Today is a moment now where on behalf of Australia I give them a medal set for their family.

“I understand that there is another moment coming later today which I cannot be part of but I warmly endorse what you are doing.”

“There is a direct link between these medals, this famous air force squadron and these beloved defendants and the man whose life sadly lies behind this.

“Please accept this from the Returned Services League of Australia here, 75 Squadron and from Australia from the hands of the Governor-General on behalf of John Jackson.”

Like this: Like Loading...