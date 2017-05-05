Aust hails commission

By MALUM NALU

AUSTRALIA has commended the PNG Electoral Commission (PNGEC) on its preparations for the 2017 general election.

Australia Electoral Commission first assistant commissioner Kevin Kitson mentioned this at the end of a two-day election managers’ workshop in Port Moresby yesterday.

He said preparations for the general election were much better than in 2012.

“I think they’re going really well,” Kitson told The National.

“So much has been organised pretty well in advance, and it’s great to see the ballot papers being sorted.

“I think it’s at a very impressive stage of preparations.”

Kitson said they were providing technical support to the PNGEC especially on training.

“We’ve prepared some of the awareness material and together with the New Zealanders, manage the video project which hopefully you’ll get to see on EMTV and YouTube,” he said.

Kitson has been in Port Moresby with his team to work with the PNGEC.

“I’ve got about five team members on the ground right now,” he said.

“This is an important relationship for us.

“We actually learn from the way in which other agencies work.”

Like this: Like Loading...