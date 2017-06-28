Aust helps UPNG upgrade communications system for better security

THE University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) in Port Moresby will now have a stable and effective security force and system in place, public relations and event

management director James Robins says.

Robins said that security was one of the major issue in UPNG but with the funds from the Australian High Commission, the university would now be able to have an updated two-way radio security system.

“Thanks to AUSAID, UPNG has a new two-way radio system which would be implemented soon and if at any stage one of our new two-way radios were sold, stolen or lost the new security system will disable all communication to that particular radio.

“This new security system will enhance the security of staff, students and also assist the university security force (Uniforce) to do a better job in securing all university infrastructures, offices, dormitories, students’ residential areas, the Taurama campus and also UPNG research centre at Motuporea Island.

“The new security system will be managed by TE PNG and they manage communication for many security companies and this will allow UPNG to communicate to Taurama Campus and

Motuporea Island from the base in UPNG.

“The new security system will be installed in all UPNG security force vehicles.”

Robins said the UPNG security force now has two new buses and that would assist them in transporting security personnel without using other vehicles and therefore affecting operations.

“We are putting together systems and procedures to improve UPNG security force to a level where it matches the standards of commercial securitysuch as G4S and Guard Dog Security.

“Security checkpoints are now really strict, so alcohol consumption and the presence of illegal weapons in campus have now dropped.”

