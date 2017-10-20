Aust lawyer cleared to practise in PNG

AN Australian lawyer was admitted to practise law in Papua New Guinea by the Waigani National Court yesterday.

Justice Allen David granted Queenslander Paul Britain’s application to practise law in PNG after the court found that he had complied with all the requirements pursuant to the Lawyers Act of 1986.

Britain’s PNG representative, lawyer Allan Mana, told the court that apart from Britain’s academic qualifications pursuant to Section 25 of the Lawyers Act and Rule 2 (2)(c) of the rules, Britain held a Bachelor of Law degree which he had obtained from Queensland University of Technology in Australia.

The court heard that Britain was admitted as a solicitor and barrister of the Supreme Court of Queensland on Feb 3, 1986, and remained there since his admission.

The court also heard that Britain still held his practising certificate since he was first called to serve at the Queensland Bar on Feb 1998.

The court was told that during his time working at the Supreme Court of Queensland, he was never struck off, suspended from practice or even had a complaint filed against him to the court in relation to his conduct.

The court heard that Britain had passed the examinations for admission to the legal practice at the UPNG from 2016 to 2017.

