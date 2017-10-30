Aust to train paramedics for Apec

AN Australian paramedics team will be assisting the St John Ambulance in preparing for the 2018 Apec world leaders’ meeting in Port Moresby.

Chief officer Dr Matthew Cannon said the team would assist them in developing emergency management and coordination, and integration with other emergency services.

“The volunteers will contribute to the coordination of health projects, pre-hospital care master plan and major events, including the Apec world leaders week in Port

Moresby in November 2018,” Cannon said.

“They will also mentor and train local paramedics and operation managers, provide emergency medical response, and deliver support to emergency management teams.”

Cannon said the volunteer assignments would be part of the Australian volunteers programme, an Australian government initiative. The paramedics are funded by the Australian government and will be recruited from state government and statutory ambulance authorities.

There will be various rotations throughout the period.

He said the St John Ambulance Paramedicine Training College was established to teach three levels of emergency care in PNG – emergency medical technician,

paramedic and intensive care paramedic.

Two ambulance vehicles fully equipped with lifesaving equipment have been provided.

