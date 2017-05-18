Austrailan doctors to volunteer medical care

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

AN exploration and development company in the Western oil and gas project has engaged Australian doctors to provide volunteer medical care to communities in the province.

Horizon Oil Limited chief company representative for PNG Kelvin Bramely told The National that they had been involved in exploration activity in PNG since the mid-90s.

“Our primary focus is on supporting Australian Doctors International in their deployment of volunteer medical doctors to the North and Middle Fly areas of Western,” he said.

“These volunteer doctors do some amazing work to improve the primary health care available in remote rural areas of Western.”

He said there were other community and social programmes they were offering to the communities such as Mercy Works run by the Sisters of Mercy.

