Australia to assist PNG deliver safe and secure Apec meeting

AUSTRALIA will assist PNG to ensure it delivers a safe and secure APEC 2018, Security Partners Working Group co-chairman Geoff Tooth says.

Tooth, who assistant secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade PNG branch, said the core of Australia’s support in terms of security for APEC would come from the Australian Federal Police and Defence Force.

“The final figure of how much that’s going to equate to is in the millions of dollars, but the real core of it will be the level of cooperation between the Australian Federal Police, Defence Force, the Attorney-General’s Department and all the agencies that will be able to contribute to help PNG,” he said.

“A core message from Australia isthat we want to work very closely with PNG to make this meeting a success because Apec is important to us and PNG is very important to us and you put those two together and you are very, very important.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to PNG Sue Mackwell said New Zealand would be working with PNG, Australia and the United States.

“We are very happy to be working closely with our friends here in PNG, Australia and United States and terms of supporting APEC around the security side of things,” she said.

“We are just in the process of working through with our friends here just how NZ is going to assist, we are expecting to be very much involved in supporting PNG to deliver Apec 2018.

“I’m sure we’re going to be having a lot of NZ visitors to PNG for the first time and it will be great to be visiting both Moresby and other centres and towns.”

