Australia committed to help

AUSTRALIAN High Commission’s councillor of law and justice Mark Bailey says his country is committed to identifying innovative ways to tackle the challenges of delivering law and justice services in PNG.

Speaking at the closing of the fourth Commercial Litigation Workshop in Waigani last Friday, Bailey said Australia was pleased to partner Legal Training Institute (LTI) to contribute to the legal profession in the country.

“As the next generation of legal experts in PNG, you are about to play an integral role in developing the future of this great country,” Bailey told 90 LTI students.

“Given the wide activities that Australia supports, the wide range of institutions and organisations that are working with that at some point in the future, we (Australian) will again have the opportunity to be involved in the similar issues to the ones that you work on.

“It’s great to hear that during the course of this (last) week you’ve demonstrated significant growth in your legal professionalism as well as in your confidence.

“As the next generation of legal experts in PNG, you are about to play an integral role in developing the future of this great country.

“Whether you aspire to work in commercial litigation in the public or private legal sectors, I expect that these skills that you developed will be an important contribution to the skills that you apply to your career and PNG’s development.”

Bailey said the objective of the workshop was to improve law and justice services in PNG and ensure that there was access to justice.

Related