Australia to deliver new cable to PNG

SYDNEY: Australia will deliver a new undersea, high-speed telecommunications cable from Australia to Papua New Guinea, the Federal Government has announced.

The announcement came as the prime ministers of the two countries met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.

The Federal Government said it was in discussions with an experienced Australian telecommunications infrastructure specialist about delivering the cable between Australia and Papua New Guinea.

It said the cable would provide significant improvements in internet reliability and quality in Papua New Guinea.

“Australia’s firm support for this project is a reflection of our strong relationship with Papua New Guinea, and our desire to build an even closer economic partnership into the 21st century,” Prime Minister Malcolm’s Turnbull’s office said in a statement.

The project was set to be well underway ahead of next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which Papua New Guinea is hosting in November.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said the project “is very important for ongoing economic development”.

“We are continuing to expand the use of the internet in education, as well as the application of digital technologies in the delivery healthcare.” – ABC

