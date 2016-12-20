Australia funds K4.8m projects for Buin

Roads in Buin town in South Bougainville will be improved with a K4.8 million road project sponsored by the Australian government.

An Australian-funded contract to upgrade and seal four roads that connect the Buin High School to government offices and commercial centres has been awarded this week.

Bougainville Department of Technical Services Secretary Bernard Tzilu said the project would contribute to a safer and more reliable road network for the people of Bougainville. Tzilu said the sealed roads would also improve safe access to essential services of education and health and provide employment opportunities for locals.

“Following on from the project to reseal roads in Arawa town, it is pleasing to be able to connect the businesses and communities in Buin,” Tzilu said.

“These upgraded roads will provide a real boost for the local economy.”

Australian Deputy High Commissioner Bronte Moules said the project was consistent with Australia’s long-term commitment to invest in key economic infrastructure in Bougainville.

“Australia is pleased to have supported road maintenance in South Bougainville for many years,” Moules said.

“This project has been planned, designed and procured in close partnership with the Autonomous Bougainville Government and the Papua New Guinea National Government, and will deliver crucial improvements for the people of Buin.”

The project complements other major road resealing projects funded by the Australian government such as roads from Arakawau to Kieta port and Arawa town roads.

The Australian government also supports the maintenance of over 300km of Bougainville’s main road from Kokopau to Arawa, and on to Buin.

Work on the roads will begin in January.

