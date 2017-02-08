Australia opens new consulate in Morobe

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE Australian government has formally opened a consulate in Lae on Monday.

The opening came as a relief for many Australians working in Morobe, the Momase, Highlands and Islands regions, who previously had to travel to Port Moresby to seek consulate services.

The consulate in Morobe is located at the Lae International Hotel and will be managed by Consul-General Paul Murphy.

Australian High Commissioner to PNG Bruce Davis said they have decided to open the consulate “in recognition of the expanding trade partnership between PNG and Australia and the growing profile of Lae” as a business and industrial hub of the country.

He said a key focus of the office will be to promote trade and investment between Australia and PNG.

Acting Morobe administrator Sheila Harou said Morobe was grateful that the Australian government has decided to set up a permanent consulate in the province.

She said Lae was the industrial hub of the country and it was only fitting that the country’s largest trading partner and closest neighbour opened a consulate in the city.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship,” Harou said.

