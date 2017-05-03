Australia, PNG business council to stage expo

THE 33rd Australia-Papua New Guinea business forum and trade expo will be held this month in Port Moresby.

PNG Business Council executive director Douveri Henao said the forum to be held from May 14 to 16 was to forge relationships between businesses in the two countries.

“The content (of the forum) we have is relevant for businesses. It’s designed in that sense,” he said.

“Australia is still very diverse, at the same time, very lucrative for us. Investments and partnerships are inter-generational. We know them, they know us. It’s got the opportunity to continue growing. We see this forum as an opportunity to sit down and explore those options.”

The programme will include an overview of the economic climate, especially issues which effect business and investment

