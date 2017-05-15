Australia-PNG forum focusing on business investment

THE theme of the three-day Australia-PNG business forum and trade expo in Port Moresby is “Navigating the cycle: creating opportunities in challenging times”.

Government ministers from Australia and PNG are among the speakers invited to address the forum at The Stanley Hotel and Suites in Port Moresby.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill will open the forum this morning.

The programme includes an overview of the economic climate, especially issues which effect business and investment.

It will include specific sessions by expert presenters on doing business in PNG, including topics such as introducing competition into the power sector, trade, business opportunities for agriculture.

PNG Business Council executive director Douveri Henao said earlier the forum was an opportunity to discuss issues of interest.

“We are of the view that it has covered the right type of content and information that people and businesses that are interested in participating, can go. And so having that sort of access and network, it gives that impression that there is still a lot of areas that Australian PNG business relationship can have.”

The theme aims to capture the important message that PNG had unprecedented opportunity to manage its way through the cycle, and position itself for future growth, leveraging advantages for prosperity to benefit its entire people. The forum was established as the major annual bilateral business meeting between Australia and Papua New Guinea, and builds on the work both councils had done over more than three decades in growing the bilateral business relationship.

