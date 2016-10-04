Australia, PNG shares similar cancer issues: Sponsor

By OGIA MIAMEL

RURAL communities in Australia and PNG have similar high rates of deaths from cancer, a fundraising sponsor in the fight against the dreaded disease says.

National Finance Ltd (NFL) national sales manager John Dickinson, a victim of the disease, said during the launching of 2016 Pink Ribbon Brunch that the fight was an ongoing battle that needed collaborative efforts to address.

He said NFL partnered PNG Cancer Foundation (PNGCF) to host the annual event to raise funds to support the foundation’s awareness and education programmes in parts of the country.

“It’s important to remember that Australia has the same problems, it has problems with people living in the country having more than double the fatality rate from cancer, all types of cancer, than they do in the cities,” he said.

“The whole issue about fighting cancer is to get people to go and have a check early.”

Dickinson said he was diagnosed with cancer nine years ago and knew how bad cancer could be when someone went for a late check-up.

“Cancer is a nasty disease and I can tell you that because nine years ago I was diagnosed with cancer and had I not had it discovered so fast, I would certainly be dead by now,” he said

“The board of the company, chairman of the board and particularly the CEO are very keen to make sure we were involved in this event because they all agreed it was a most worthwhile cause.”

The 2016 Pink Ribbon Brunch will be held on Oct 28 at Laguna Hotel and tickets are sold for K3500 per table for 10.

Related