Australia thanked for partnership in sports

AUSSIE Rules Football League PNG Mt Hagen and Highlands development programme officer Elizah Barewoi has thanked the Australian government through the Pacific Sports Partnership Sports Diplomacy and other sponsors for their support in developing the code in the region.

Barewoi said without the support of the sponsors and other supporting partners and stakeholders, the junior AFL development programme in Mt Hagen and other parts of Highlands would not have been possible.

Barewoi said the AFL in the Highlands was a success story because a lot of talented rugby league players have been identified and groomed through the AFL programme.

He said not only rugby had the potential to develop local talents in sports but AFL could go beyond developing rural talents.

He thanked the following sponsors and supporters in facilitating the code in Mt Hagen and the Highlands: Fintan Lalor from Oilmin, Bill Doa Neil and Gerd Linahrdt from Brian Bell, Mt Hagen Club members, Steven Gibbs from Oilmin, Tarangau Primary School headmaster William Pora, Ben Wickham from SP Brewery, Andrew and Stefan Rucklinger (AMEC Construction), Bemobile Hagen team, Cocoa Cola Hagen team, George Yamog (PNG Power), Post Courier and The National (Hagen team), and Stegman Cinematography.

“Without these people and companies, we would not have done it, credit goes back to them,” Barewoi said after the AFL grand final on Sunday,” Barewoi said.

“Now we are looking forward to bringing the code to schools in Mendi, Chimbu, Goroka and Jiwaka. We are expecting the sport code to grow in the region.”

