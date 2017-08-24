Australian band shakes NCD school

By MALUM NALU

AustraliaN Christian group Planet Shakers shook the Waigani Christian School on Friday with a special performance for students.

The Melbourne-based group, which travels the world throughout the year, is making a tour of Papua New Guinea and one of their first stops was the school.

The group, which is made up of young Australian professionals, thrilled hundreds of students at the school in the open-air show.

School director Benjamin Mul said the visit opened up the minds of the students.

“The band Planet Shakers travels the world 26 to 30 weeks a year and plays to large crowds,” Planet Shakers international director Neil Smith told The National.

“After many years of doing that, we felt that with privilege comes responsibility, so we looked to some of our nearest neighbours.

“We felt that Papua New Guinea could do with someone who could really encourage and lift the people, so here we are today, at this high school.”

Smith said the group would also travel to Morobe and West New Britain.

“We’ve had 300 people who have paid their own way to come and spread this campaign, which is ‘believe in yourself, believe in your school, believe in your God’.

“So often, people focus on all the problems,” Smith said.

“We believe that the problems are opportunities which can bring about change for the nation.

“We’re here as a big brother to stand alongside people.

“Your nation’s greatest asset is its people.”

