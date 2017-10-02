Australian business studies offered locally

ONE of the main training providers, the Papua New Guinea Institute of Banking and Business Management (PNGIBBM), is now offering the Australian Bachelor of Business programme.

IBBM Faculty and sales manager Roshni Rao said the three-year programme is in partnership with Torrens University of Australia (TUA).

The first batch of students started this year and will complete the course in 2019, with the graduation to be held in March 2020.

The course specialises in marketing, communication and public relations, and event management.

The course offers a first year diploma, a second year associate’s degree and third and final year bachelor’s degree.

In the third and final year, students can choose the area in which they wish to specialise in according to their expertise or interest.

The career opportunities are many.

To be eligible, students need to have completed grade 12 with a GPA no less than 1.6. The working class are also eligible.

Rao said the most important criteria was that candidates speak and write good English.

Classes are held once a week on campus from morning till evening.

All lecturers are experienced educators and have years of experience in the industry they lecture in.

Guest speakers in the banking and finance sectors are invited from time to time to inspire and motivate the students.

“Our lectures are all conducted through e-learning,” Rao said.

“We learn with computers and are always online. Hence, lessons are conducted the same time they are being conducted elsewhere in the world,”

The programme is affiliated with TUA which allows for study in both countries.

Currently, there are 30 students in the first Bachelor of Business intake.

Rao said IBBM offered practical-orientated programmes which combined theoretical and skills training.

Like this: Like Loading...