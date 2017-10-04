Australian college staff training Siassi teachers

Five staff from the Concordia Lutheran College in Adelaide, Australia, are training elementary and primary school teachers in Siassi, Morobe through a partnership programme.

The three-day training, which started yesterday, was attended by 12 elementary and primary school teachers will then train their colleagues in the district with the knowledge gained.

The partnership was established in 2011 and has seen exchange programmes between teachers from Siassi schools with the college in South Australia.

The partnership was purposely to see elementary, primary and eventually high school teachers from the island attending training by college staff to better teach and understand the English language.

“The partnership has been in place for six and half years and we usually have a group from Siassi visiting us the previous years and we take a group of people to the island the next year.

“We run trainings for teachers with particular focus on literacy, teaching English,” said Concordia Lutheran College principal Micahel Paech.

He said training teachers would help them understand the standards-based curriculum better so in their next visit they might be able to train teachers better on using English in elementary and primary schools on Siassi Island using the new education curriculum.

