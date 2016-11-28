Australian dept wants closer cooperation

Australian Secretary to Treasury, John Fraser says he is aiming to have a closer cooperation with the Department of Treasury in Papua New Guinea.

Fraser led a delegation to Port Moresby last Thursday for a two-day meeting to discuss ways to build a closer working relationship between the Treasury Departments of Australia and Papua New Guinea.

“What we discussed today (last Thursday), is an exchange programme to be far deeper, that (would) have people come to Canberra (Australia) so we can learn from your experiences in Papua New Guinea,” Fraser said.

He said building a closer cooperation between the Treasury Departments of Australia and Papua New Guinea could be done by working together in Treasury offices in Canberra, Sydney or Melbourne.

“It can also be done through exchange of information in how we deal with financial markets in raising funds in a world that’s becoming more and more complicated, more and more sophisticated,” Fraser said.

“We can all learn from mixing with each other and I am delighted about this.

“We want to have more people on the ground here to work with you.”

