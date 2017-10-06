Australian students learn Sia culture

STUDENTS from Southern Australia are learning the Sia culture of Morobe through an exchange programme.

The programme is between the Siassi district of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea and the St John’s campus of the Concordia Lutheran College in Adelaide.

They are learning the culture of the Siassi people.

Siassi-St John’s partnership team leader Nancy Wells said students in Southern Australia were very interested in learning the culture.

“Our children learnt the Siassi culture with the different values it has,” Wells said.

She said they were encouraging and facilitating education changes on Siassi island to allow their students to learn new things.

“Teachers from the island are passionate and committed to see changes in their students, and at the same time our children learn different cultures.”

The partnership was established in 2011.

Like this: Like Loading...