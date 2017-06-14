Australian team part of touch comp

AN Australian team, the Queensland Maganis, was part of the Papua New Guinea national touch championships for the first time last weekend.

Team manager Roann Han told The National of their delight to be an affiliate and for the opportunity to compete against Papua New Guinea teams.

“This is the first time we’ve been invited and now we have an affiliation in Brisbane known as the Queensland Maganis,” Han said.

“During the tournament, we’ve had great games against the PNG-based teams and it’s good to see our overseas-based talent get the feel of how it’s like to play against the PNG-based teams and hopefully get selected too.”

Han said the Queensland Maganis were made up of players that had PNG heritage.

“I think for maybe about 70 per cent of our players, it is their first time back home and they’re excited about their people and learning about their culture,” he said.

“Back in Brisbane, we do get them involved in a lot of cultural activities but to be here is an honour for each of them.”

The Maganis came up with two teams for the mixed division and the women’s division.

The mixed team finished third while the women’s open side lost 8-7 in the grand final to Corporate Touch Port Moresby. “We didn’t bring a men’s team but hopefully next year we can bring a men’s team,” Han added.

Touch Football Papua New Guinea president Dadi Toka Jr was pleased to see an overseas team take part in the tournament for the first time and said the inclusion of Queensland Maganis was a step in the right direction for the code.

The Queensland Maganis returned to Brisbane on Monday.

