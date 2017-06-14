Australian tertiary education road show successful: Official

THE Australian tertiary education road show recently has been successful in identifying potential students from Papua New Guinea to study in Australia, a senior Australian trade commissioner said.

Nine universities in Australia, a Tafe (technical and further education) school and Australian education department representative took part in the road-show which covered Port Moresby, Madang and Lae.

Senior trade commissioner with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission David Knapton told The National that the annual event was funded by Australian government to encourage higher education institutions in Australia to give potential PNG students chance to study in Australia.

The show is an on-going event and was proven to be very successful over the years in helping students and sponsors to know the type of education on offer in Australia.

Knapton said their aim was to see more PNG students going to Australia to study and to know what they have to offer.

He said the road show was also to help students know more about how to apply for scholarships and for the universities to find out what the PNG students were looking for in education in Australia.

About 1000 students have gone through this programme, and it is believed that more students will benefit from it in the future.

“Next year, 90 students from Papua New Guinea will be selected to undergo studies in Australian universities in various programmes and we are very happy with that,” said Knapton.

He said the universities in Australia travelled to PNG to talk to students and provide insights to the type of programmes they offered, and to convince students to study there.

Knapton said that the one-day show in Lae had a very good attendance. He hoped to see more students going to Australia to study.

