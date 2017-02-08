Australia’s envoy attends women’s forum

AUSTRALIA’s new ambassador for women and girls Dr Sharman Stone is visiting Papua New Guinea from Feb 6 to 9.

Her visit to the country is her first official international trip as ambassador.

According to a media release from Australian High Commission, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop appointed Stone as Australia’s third ambassador for women and girls on Nov 21 last year and she took up her position in Jan this year.

The statement said that Stone has a distinguished 20-year career in the Australian parliament, progressing major issues that affect women and girls. This also includes the elimination of child marriages, human trafficking and poverty reduction.

The statement said that as Ambassador for Women and Girls, Stone would continue to promote Australia’s partnership with PNG to improve gender equality and women’s empowerment in PNG.

She is visiting Goroka this week to attend the Papua New Guinea Women’s Forum which is co-hosted by the United States Embassy with support from Australia.

The forum is bringing together women and men particularly from the highlands to discuss women leadership and economic opportunities.

According to the statement, Stone will be engaging and sharing experiences with Papua New Guinea women leaders at the forum while also reaffirming Australia’s partnership with PNG to better gender outcomes.

“Australia and Papua New Guinea share a strong relationship. I am glad that this visit to Papua New Guinea is the first visit in my role as Ambassador for Women and Girls,” Stone said.

“I look forward to continuing our partnership to improve the lives of women and girls in Papua New Guinea.”

Like this: Like Loading...