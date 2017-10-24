THE alarming state of the Goroka main market and other markets in town has prompted authorities to implement public health programmes to improve health conditions.

The Goroka Urban local level government and provincial health authority have signed a memorandum of understanding on the health programmes.

Public Health Services director Dr Max Manape said environment health officers would monitor:

The town water supply monitoring-water treatment plant inspections, chlorine residual test monitoring and public awareness on the quality of water supply;

the food sanitation activities in towns -food stores and outlets inspection, quality control on food stuff (expired products), inspections on food selling stores and outlets, licencing and public health complaints related to food;

town sewerage system – sewerage treatment plant inspections, sewerage overflow investigations, and public health complaints investigations related to the sewerage system;

town refuse management – garbage depot inspections and public health complaint investigations related to indiscriminate disposals in town;

rules inspections – work with rules inspectors of GULLG to ensure that the public complies with by-laws and town regulations; and,

Undertake other public health activities of concern and reporting to the management of the EHPHA and GULLG.

Manape said they would provide technical advice, effective monitoring and evaluation and report to the government on the public health status of Goroka town.

