Authorities should move crossing

I would like to air my views concerning the crossing that has been placed at 6-Mile Morea Tobo road, just after the roundabout on the way towards Magi Highway.

The crossing is right before the turn in for vehicles exiting the city and that is a traffic hazard as pedestrians just march across without waiting for vehicles to slow down or stop first.

Relevant authorities must look into this.

Your prompt action could save lives.

Over to you NCDC and the Road Transport Authority.

Magi Commuter

Like this: Like Loading...