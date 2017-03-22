Authorities must keep close watch on borders

THIS is a nationwide call to all the relevant agencies, including PNG Customs, to properly guard out international borders to ensure no trespassing and illegal entry by foreigners.

When will Papua New Guinea find its time to address or discuss the importance of protecting the boarder that remains a significant challenge and threat to the nation’s security apart from the ones whether or not existing?

We cannot say Papua New Guinea is doing enough in terms of protecting its border against influx of outsiders.

The practical examples are vested with foreign goods and items that are not locally produced; such we can think of them as products that are on sale for the lowest prices due to their qualities.

We have fake cigarettes and other products which are not legally recognised and yet they are dominating most of the markets in PNG of which some we can see them through like fake smoke and so on; that also support health risk in Papua New Guinea.

On one hand it is good because most people earn low incomes.

To ban illegal items will definitely affect some of those people while providing solution to others, on the other hand.

Same as the movement of goods the movement of people is also a concern.

In fact, we do have people from other countries living with us in Papua New Guinea.

Some are unaffected immigrant whiles others are not.

It is very clear in history that Papua New Guinea has no one time in history has set-up a detention centre like the one in Manus Island to host asylum seekers or refugees.

The late one in the Manus is the joint agreements made between the government of PNG and Australian to keep asylum seekers and refugees who want to go to Australia.

It is time we need to tighten up our national security system by making sure all our boarders are under control and not subject to illegal entertainment of unrecognised items, plants, animals, people and the rest.

Neven Amugl

Kerowagi, Chimbu

Like this: Like Loading...