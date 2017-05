BEING a so called Eastern Highlands man, I see no change being done to the crowded crossing at DPI.

There were not many vehicles in late 80s to 90s but the number has increased and more people are now moving around also.

Do the Eastern Highlands Government and Town Authorities have eyes?

Please open your eyes and build an overhead bridge for the people and school children to safely walk over.

Livingston BCP

Goroka veh.1

