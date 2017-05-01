Authorities need to get rid of city settlements

Settlements must go.

The incoming members of

Parliament should use some of the DSIP and PSIP to locate urban

development lease and subdivide the land and then sell it to the existing settlements at a reasonable price.

When the land is bought the settlers should be told to build houses that conform to National Capital District Commission Building Board Approval.

No one will be a loser in this deal.

The settler is empowered economically.

The government will help alleviate poverty from the taxes it generates from the home owner by providing basic affordable government services.

The standard of life of the people will improve and the community will be more orderly.

Regard

Jneka

