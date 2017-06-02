Authorities need to keep drivers in check

AUTHORITIES need to start cracking the whip on taxi and PMV drivers in the city who continue to defy traffic rules in Port Moresby.

They stop wherever they want to (not designated stops) with no care about other road users.

Main bus stops like along Waigani Drive are now a traffic hazard.

And it’s amazing driving home in the evening and seeing so many PMV driving with only one side light on or for some, no lights.

Someone is sleeping on their job

Annoyed Driver

Waigani

