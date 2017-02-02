Authorities urged to appoint community health workers

A VILLAGE in Sohe district, Northern is calling on the Provincial Health Authority and district administration to appoint a community health worker to their aid post.

Deboi village leader Ford Kawowo told The National that they built an aid post in the village but the district authority did not send any health worker there.

“They said there must be some requirement met before a staff is sent,” Kawowo said.

“The health authorities did not send an aid post orderly.

“So the people got angry and removed the building. Now we don’t have an aid post.”

The one at Manau had been closed. So they go to Kikiri for medical treatment.

He said they were waiting for word from the authorities before building a new aid post.

“When we build a new building, need a new health officer.”

