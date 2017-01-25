authority appoints new boss

THE Southern Highlands provincial health authority (PHA) has appointed Dr Joseph Birisi as the new chief executive officer after screening of the applicants at Ialibu Hospital last Tuesday.

Officials from the departments of Personnel Management and Health made presentations of their assessments of the candidates and the board was satisfied to appoint Birisi.

PHA chairman Peter Nupiri said Birisi was acting for the past seven months and after following the proper recruitment process for senior executive of public service, he was appointed.

Nupiri said the next important step was to set up the finance management database as they now have the one system, which meant one board of governors, one management structure, one financial and accounting system, one performance arrangement and one clear line of reporting and accountability in line with the provisions of the Public Service Management Act and Public Finance Management Act.

Like this: Like Loading...